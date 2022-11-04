New flashing crosswalk beacons go live in Napier area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small update could make a big difference in one Nashville neighborhood and many others soon.

Crews with Nashville's Dept. of Transportation have installed Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at two intersections on Charles Davis Boulevard in the Napier area.

National studies show that beacons can reduce crashes involving pedestrians up to 47 percent.

And these are just two of 130 locations along Nashville's High Injury Network being considered for new infrastructure in Nashville's Vision Zero plan.

Each RRFB installed costs $6,000, according to NDOT.

Vision Zero is a program with the eventual goal of eradicating pedestrian and cyclist deaths in Nashville.

So far this year, the city has seen 34 pedestrians and two bicyclists killed.