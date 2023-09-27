New food options at Bridgestone Arena in time for the Predators season to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will have their first home preseason game at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

People can get excited for both the start of the hockey season, and the start of new food options at Bridgestone. Make sure you get your plate before the 7 p.m. puck drop.

The food lineup includes specialty burgers such as the Smashburger and Preds Burger. There is the Music City Cheesestake and a Dr. Pepper Glazed chicken sandwich.

You can get a mix of sweet and savory with the funnel cake fries topped with jalapeno bacon, or go all in with your sweet tooth eating the banana pudding funnel cake fries.

The bottomless zamboni popcorn tub is the best way to snack throughout the whole game.

Melvin Marcaro, Executive Chef of Delaware North which is the Pred's hospitality partner, said there are plenty of opportunities to step outside of the box from your typical stadium meal.

"We also have a couple tastings of a new Asian stand, Asian concept that we'll have in section 204. So it's really exciting about that, like Chicken Teriyaki, Lemongrass, White Rice, Beef and Broccoli, all those new items we'll have this upcoming season," said Marcaro.

There are also almost a dozen specialty hot dogs each with their own unique toppings based on which team the Preds are playing, so people will have to go to as many home games as possible to try them all!