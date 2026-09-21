New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert dies at 45

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chad Gilbert, a founding member and guitarist for pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died, according to a statement shared by the band.

The band said Gilbert died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sept. 20.

“He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” the statement said.

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” the statement said.

The post did not disclose Gilbert’s cause of death. But the musician had been vocal about his cancer diagnosis and continued sharing updates about his health with fans on social media, including photos from hospital visits in recent months.

Chad Everett Gilbert was born in Coral Springs, Florida.

He attended J. P. Taravella High School before leaving after the 11th grade to pursue music.

Gilbert began his career in the local South Florida punk scene and co-founded New Found Glory in 1997.

The pop-punk band went on to release more than a dozen albums and tour around the world over nearly three decades.

In announcing his death, the band reflected on Gilbert’s role in shaping New Found Glory both on and off the stage.

“Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades,” the statement said.

The band added that Gilbert pushed his bandmates to grow as musicians, performers and people throughout their years together.

New Found Glory is known for songs including “My Friends Over You,” “Hit or Miss” and “All Downhill From Here.”

The band had continued touring this year, with additional appearances still listed on its website in Florida and California.

While Gilbert built a career around music, the statement said his family remained his greatest source of pride.

“He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father,” the band wrote. “His biggest dreams came true.”

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Lily; his mother, Jackie; and his brother, Brian, according to the statement.

The post closed with a message signed by Lisa and New Found Glory members: “Rest in peace, Chad. We love you forever.”