New Franklin recording studio helps kids express themselves

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new recording studio at the Franklin Boys & Girls Club is a hit among the kids.

The space, which debuted earlier this month, was possible through a partnership with Notes For Notes. The Nashville nonprofit set up the studio and provides music instructors 2 to 3 times a week, all for free.

"It is growing a passion a lot of them don't get to explore outside of this space," explained Jade Hodge, the director at the Boys & Girls Club in Franklin.

"It honestly makes me feel super happy and super proud of [my daughter]," said mother Leslie Stamper. "I'm very thankful that she has the opportunity to do this."

Whether it's testing out every instrument, or carrying out the phrase 'practice makes perfect', the kids are finding purpose in the place.

"Who knows how much we can do here?" exclaimed 9-year-old Khalil Tipton.

The Franklin Boys & Girls Club is now one of close to 25 clubs across the country to have a recording studio.

