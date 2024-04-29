New friendships made as students help metro's disABILITIES program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A performance on a high school's stage was so much more than a play. It was a moment for learning and creating forever friendships.

You'll just have to see it in action for yourself.

If you've ever been in a show, you know how this is. You're making adjustments pretty much right up until showtime.

"Let's hurry! C'mon! Hurry! Gotta move!" voices shouted as performers scurried on stage.

At rehearsal were Cameron Mcleod and his bud, Dustin Moore. The guys share a love of stage lights and costumes and also baseball.

"Move your middle finger right here and put your pointer finger right next to it," Cameron said, holding up a baseball to Dustin. "Then, it curves down instead of straight."

"When I was young, I played baseball," Dustin answered. "Me and my brother used to play."

Cameron's a baseball pitcher for Father Ryan High School. Dustin is part of the stage show through the Metro Parks disABILITIES program.

"We're working on it now," Dustin continued. "We're getting ready to start the show."

"When everyone fills up the seats, we're going to be ready for it," Cameron added. "We know our cues, our lines. We're excited for it."

Joyce Segelhorst of Metro Parks launched this program called Songs Through Sign.

"This program's open to anyone with disabilities," Joyce said.

It teaches them American Sign Language through music and also this yearly performance. Students with Father Ryan High's theater department have joined in to learn ASL with them and be part of the show.

"For our non-verbal participants, it gives them a voice," said Joyce. "Our folks love music, it keeps their interest. They love to dance with it. It does make learning more successful. I want everyone to have a friend."

"I love working with Dustin," Cameron said.

"Yeah! I like working with him," Dustin responded.

There's a big sword fight as part of the show.

"Dustin and I sadly don't make it," Cameron laughed.

It was just minutes from showtime. Crowds started to arrive. Checking in backstage, were there any last-minute nerves? Nah.

"I been ready!" one performer said.

"I'm excited!" added another.

Speaking of making those last-minute adjustments, Joyce said the show originally ended with the main character falling in love.

"My participants said 'No, he needs to find friends,'" said Joyce. "We changed it, and he's going to find friends in the show. I want these guys to be as successful and productive as they can. It makes me proud. I'm very proud of each and every one of them. Just working as a team forms a bond that you'll never forget."

"I love him," Cameron said of Dustin. "I get to see him two or three times a week. He always brings a great spirit. I've never seen him down. He's just positive. He wants to learn sign language. He wants to do the show. He just wants to learn and learn and learn, and I love that about him."

Home run, guys.

If you'd like to enroll someone in the Songs Through Sign program through Metro Parks, visit here.