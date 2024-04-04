New group aims for the political middle in legislature 'dominated by the fringes'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A newly-formed non-profit and Super PAC says it hopes to attract "commonsense" voters and candidates from the political middle, in a legislature it says is "dominated by the fringes."

The group "The Best of Tennessee" says it hopes to do that, among other things, through digital marketing campaigns to get voters in the middle out to the polls.

The group says it's not affiliated with any political party or ideology, and instead will support candidates who they say exhibit strong leadership and "act in the best interest of their community."

We asked Chloe Akers, one of the group's leaders: Isn't that what all representatives are supposed to do anyway? What does that phrase mean to you?

"Yes, of course all representatives are tasked with representing the interest of their community, but I think we can all agree that's not happening right now," she said. "Because sometimes the best interests of a community and the interests of a fringe of a party diverge."

As for which districts the Best of Tennessee group says is an example of that, the group says it needs to do more research first, hoping to identify districts to potentially influence after the elections this year.