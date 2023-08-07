New hope for postpartum depression: FDA approves first pill to treat it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Half a million women in the United States suffer from postpartum depression every year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its approval for the first-ever pill specifically designated to treat this condition, offering a glimmer of hope to countless mothers facing the challenge.

The groundbreaking medication, called Zuranolone, is set to revolutionize postpartum depression treatment, providing a more accessible and effective solution for those in need.

Postpartum depression is a prevalent condition affecting an estimated one in eight mothers in the United States.

The symptoms can be severe and include feelings of hopelessness, withdrawal, and even suicidal thoughts, making it an emotionally taxing experience for new mothers.

Kelly Swan and her husband Chad experienced firsthand the impact.

Kelly, who has a history of depression and anxiety, found her first pregnancy to be a tough journey, both physically and mentally.

"You hope that motherly instincts will kick in, but they don't always for every woman. And if you're dealing with a traumatic birth or with blood loss, that makes it even more difficult."

Swan experienced symptoms of postpartum depression in two out of her three pregnancies.

In 2016, she reached a breaking point when she found herself lying in bed in a fetal position, unable to cope with her emotions. It was a turning point for her husband, Chad, who realized she needed urgent help.

Until now, the available treatments for postpartum depression were limited to IV infusions administered by healthcare professionals in specific healthcare facilities.

Swan tried antidepressants, which took weeks to show any significant improvement in her symptoms, and electroconvulsive therapy, which left her with partial amnesia.

"They were band-aids until the antidepressant kicked in," Swan said.

However, hope is now on the horizon with the introduction of Zuranolone. This once-a-day pill, taken for 14 days, has shown remarkable efficacy in research, improving symptoms of postpartum depression as early as Day 3 and significantly at Day 15.

Emily Pardy, a licensed marriage and family therapist and the founder of Ready Nest Counseling in Nashville, believes that Zuranolone will be a game-changer in the treatment of the illnesss.

"To be able to have a prescription that your OB can prescribe you so it's not going to be limited to psychiatric care is going to be world-changing. I mean, the accessibility, the affordability of it, to be able to help them [new mothers] right away is going to change the world forever. We hope."

Pardy also highlighted that this pill would raise awareness of postpartum depression as a legitimate condition, bringing much-needed attention to the mental health struggles faced by new mothers.

Swan wished she had access to Zuranolone during her time of need but is glad that future mothers will have the support they truly deserve.

Before entering the market, Zuranolone must undergo a 90-day DEA scheduling process.

If all goes smoothly, the pill could become available later this year.

As of now, the companies have not disclosed the cost of the medication.