New Juvenile Justice Center included in capital budget proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a big project that officials hope could cut down on youth violence in Nashville by focusing on the trauma that youth often experience.

Included in Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Capital Spending Plan released last month is a new Juvenile Justice Center that he hopes will bring together services that kids at the justice center usually need.

Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway says she knows that by the time a kid ends up at the Juvenile Justice Center, she's likely dealing with more than just a delinquent child.

"It's about families who are in crisis and are suffering. It's about youth who are victims of child abuse," Calloway said.

That's part of the reason Calloway is excited about the new proposed juvenile justice center, which would be built at a site off Brick Church Pike.

Juvenile Justice Center staff sent NewsChannel 5 pictures of sewage backups at the current facility taking place as recently as last year.

"The sewage issues, ventilation issues, it bothers me and frustrates me," Calloway said.

Others say other simple things like having enough storage space can save time and trips for families who have to wait for a file to arrive at the current center.

"It's not only not courteous, it's not efficient for people who maybe have to take off work to come down here and do business with juvenile court," said Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews.