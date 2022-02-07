New kids gym in Franklin focuses on inclusion for all abilities

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new gym in Franklin called We Rock the Spectrum focuses on catering to people of all abilities.

The gym which uses the slogan, "Finally a place where you never have to say sorry" opened over the weekend.

Owner Steven Komarnitsky says a lot of places don't cater to all abilities and he wanted WRTS to have that inclusive factor.

"WRTS is committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and fun environment to foster learning, exploration and safe sensory experiences," the gym's website says.

Inside they have all sorts of equipment and activities with no age limits, Komarnitsky just said 12 months and up.

When talking about the importance of a place like this, he said it is simple — you want kids to be able to grow and play together no matter their abilities or their background.

"I think that if we're telling them that they're different, that they're going to think that way. But if we're just allowing them to discover each other, play together, work together and learn. Then as they get older, they're going to be looking out for each other and it's going to be unspoken thing, you know, whether it's at school, on the playground, or any type of social interaction," Komarnitsky said.

For more information about pricing, hours and what is all available at the gym visit its website.