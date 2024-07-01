New law cracks down on booting and towing in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It can be somewhat confusing to navigate parking fees and can be even worse if you get a boot put on your car. A new law taking effect on July 1 is hoping to ease that pain for drivers.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said this legislation will protect drivers from people trying to profit off of immobilizing and confiscating cars. He received complaints plenty of complaints from people who had to go through a long and expensive process to get control of their car again.

This new law would prohibit unlicensed individuals from booting vehicles, and cap the fee to remove a boot at $75.

Under this law, if you were to get booted in a commercial parking lot a licensed parking attendant would have to be present and available to remove the boot within 30 minutes after a driver's call.