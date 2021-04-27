New law will allow schools to hold back 3rd graders who aren't proficient in reading

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new law will allow school districts to hold back 3rd graders who aren’t proficient in reading for the 2022-2023 school year.

To help more students learn to read, Governor Bill Lee has introduced a new reading program. Deanna Serfass has a 2nd grader who is struggling with reading, and she's not alone. Serfass said, "I feel like he’s just getting further and further, and it’s making it harder for him to catch up."

This year, state lawmakers passed a bill saying school districts can hold back 3rd graders who aren't reading on grade level by the time they take TNReady tests at the end of the year. The district could also require them to enroll in a summer school program, or require tutoring in 4th grade through TN ALL Corps.

Serfass said, "It’s a great option. I personally felt as a parent, we should have the option… like I wanted to hold him back and have him repeat 2nd grade, but the school will not allow me to."

Deanna said her son fell behind this year due to COVID-19 quarantines, so she's decided to pull him out of Williamson County Schools, and send him to a private school. "The school focuses more on where he’s learning at versus grade level," Serfass said.

This year, Williamson County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools will be offering optional summer school programs to help students catch up on reading before the new law goes into effect.

While some parents support the program, others like Kyle Creamer are against it. He believes it should be his family’s choice. Creamer said, "One of my children is one that has been recommended that he attend summer school this year, and I personally said no. I feel like he’s tapped out."

Kyle Creamer has two students in Williamson County Schools, a rising kindergartner, and his wife teaches 2nd grade in Cheatham County. "To me, it seems, like I said, a little unfair, not only to the children and to the parents, but to the teachers," Creamer said.

He said parents, not the government, should decide if their child should be held back. "We’re asking so much of them that they’re flooded," Creamer said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, there will be an appeal process when this new law is enacted.

Most students take TNReady tests in April, but due to all the learning disruptions from the pandemic, this year's scores will be used for diagnostic purposes only. This means students and teachers won't be held accountable for the results. It's unclear how many students are non-proficient in reading currently because testing did not count last year either.