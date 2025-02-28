New legislation proposes all TN tattoo shops undergo human trafficking training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tattoo shops across the state may soon have to do extra training — for a good reason.

This month, State Representative Mary Littleton proposed a House Bill outlining human trafficking awareness training for all tattoo artists in Tennessee.

The legislation would require all tattoo shop operators and artists to take 1 hour of training in order to renew their license. A large part of that training would be recognizing and reporting signs of trafficking.

Ian White, who owns Safe House Tattoo Studio in Nashville, says any effort like this is a good thing. He knows how important this cause is. Years ago, White's studio partnered with Branded Collective, a local organization that employed survivors of human trafficking, to provide free cover-up services.

"I think the education would help in the sense — just, any education helps in any way," he said. "There was so much I didn't know. I didn't know how much I didn't know until I was sitting with people affected by it."

White, now 22 years into the industry, says whether it's this legislation or more outreach and educational opportunities, he sees the value in awareness.

The House Bill is on the consent calendar for Monday. If approved, Tennessee would be the first state to formalize a training program.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.