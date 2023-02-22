New legislation proposes making infant diapers, formula and wipes tax free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill making its way through Tennessee's legislature would ease a small financial burden for new parents. It aims to make infant diapers, formulas and wipes tax free.

Finding the funding to make it happen would be a challenge for lawmakers. Passing it would decrease state government funding by almost $16.7 million and more than $7.3 million to local governments.

There's a push from both sides in support of the bill, but it's facing a negative recommendation after being discussed by a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. The bill is still making its way through channels in the House, so it's not dead just yet.

If it does pass, the bill has the ability to put a few extra bucks back in parents' pockets every month which can make a difference.

Going in-depth, according to the Economic Policy Institute, families with two children in the Metro area spend an average of more than $600 a month on taxes. That data was collected using costs from 2020, so with inflation, we know that number is even greater now.

The proposed legislation would only apply to infant products.