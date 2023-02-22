Watch Now
News

Actions

New legislation proposes making infant diapers, formula and wipes tax free

AM Amelia- Tax Free Diapers, Formula.transfer_frame_611.jpeg
WTVF
AM Amelia- Tax Free Diapers, Formula.transfer_frame_611.jpeg
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 07:08:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill making its way through Tennessee's legislature would ease a small financial burden for new parents. It aims to make infant diapers, formulas and wipes tax free.

Finding the funding to make it happen would be a challenge for lawmakers. Passing it would decrease state government funding by almost $16.7 million and more than $7.3 million to local governments.

There's a push from both sides in support of the bill, but it's facing a negative recommendation after being discussed by a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. The bill is still making its way through channels in the House, so it's not dead just yet.

If it does pass, the bill has the ability to put a few extra bucks back in parents' pockets every month which can make a difference.

Going in-depth, according to the Economic Policy Institute, families with two children in the Metro area spend an average of more than $600 a month on taxes. That data was collected using costs from 2020, so with inflation, we know that number is even greater now.

The proposed legislation would only apply to infant products.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap