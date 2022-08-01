Watch Now
New legislation to be introduced Tuesday in hopes of bringing Republican National Convention to Nashville

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New legislation is set to be introduced on Tuesday at the Metro Council meeting in hopes of bringing the Republican National Convention to Nashville.

In mid-July, the RNC Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee for the convention, stating in part, "it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process."

Some council members, like Councilman Bob Mendes, indicated they didn't mind seeing the selection move out of Davidson County. Mendes stated in July that he was glad to see the committee recommend Milwaukee.

This new legislation, introduced by Metro Councilmember at Large, Burkley Allen, would be contingent on the state adopting enabling legislation providing Davidson County with authority to apply impact fees and inclusionary zoning.

