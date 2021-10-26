New management will honor JT Gray’s legacy at Station Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An iconic venue in Nashville is under new management after its previous owner passed away.

JT Gray owned and operated the Station Inn for four decades. He passed away in March at the age of 75.

He kept the doors open at the Station Inn for over 40 years.

Musicians and fans everywhere knew him for his work in the bluegrass music community, and as a bluegrass musician.

"Bluegrass is one of the pillars of this town," said musician Mike Bub. "Bluegrass always had a big part of Nashville."

Even while combating the pandemic, the Station Inn has managed to stay afloat and help local musicians by ramping up online broadcasts.

Management says the Station Inn has and will always do its best to be true to Gray's vision of having a space where musicians can get creative with their artistic vision and feel welcomed.

"I don't want anything to change. Thirty years from now, I don't want to see anything different in here, how performances are run to the popcorn on the floor," said manager Joshua Ulbrich. "In this transition, I’ve realized business practices have to keep up with the times so that we get to keep our corner here but as far as Station Inn, I hope it stays the way JT started it and kept it."

It seems like every week, there's something new in the Gulch but this venue has done everything in its power to hold on and will continue to do so.

"There’s a big generational shift happening,” Bub said. "What makes Station Inn great 30 years ago is what makes it great 30 years from now if we can keep hold onto this little corner of gravel here as everything encroaches around us."

To check out the Station Inn’s schedule go on its website or Facebook page.