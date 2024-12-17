New Nashville boutique celebrates Latino culture through fashion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know the importance of being able to see yourself — your values, your culture — in different parts of life. Near Nolensville Pike, this understanding extends to the world of fashion.

Growing up, Ruby Alaz-Cruz always stood out.

“I was always known as the girl who dressed weird,” said Alaz-Cruz.

She loves fashion, yet that same love wasn’t always reciprocated.

“It really does lack. If you look around, you barely see any Latinos in fashion,” Alaz-Cruz said.

That’s why Ruby envisioned a space where girls like her could feel represented. Now, she proudly introduces her new store, Sueños Buenos, which means "good dreams" in English. It’s a place where threads meet culture, and heritage is celebrated through style and art.

“I hope they feel inspired, connected, and rooted, and that they never forget where we come from,” Alaz-Cruz said.

Not only does she want to empower Latinas, but she also aims to help them transform their style.

“They can experience new styles within themselves, and figuring out their style has been easy when they come in here because they say they’re comfortable enough to ask for help,” said Alaz-Cruz.

At the heart of the store is an art wall showcasing works by Latino artists from Nashville. Ruby collaborated with her friend to select pieces that honor their shared roots.

“She wants everybody to feel warmth, the community, the comunidad, you know? And that’s what I wanted to convey here — for everybody to feel comfortable in a space that’s meant for them,” said Nashville artist Sandra Ventura-Benitez.

This creates a haven for brown girls to feel seen.

“I want to make sure that, especially here in the South, if any younger person than me is looking at Sueños, they’re like, ‘Oh, I belong in this industry too,’” said Alaz-Cruz.

Proving that Sueños Buenos, or good dreams, can become a reality.

