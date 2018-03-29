Nashville Company, Tripblazr, Mapping Music City One Video At A Time

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Reading reviews of restaurants or tourist attractions can be overwhelming. Now, there's a new Nashville company mapping the city one video at a time.
Nathan Vogel is a seasoned traveler and an experienced photographer. The more time he spent sightseeing overseas, the more he realized online videos helped him plan his next move.
"I found that YouTube videos actually have this tremendous repository of information available for people who travel," he said.
Now he's the CEO of TripBlazr.
"We released the app about a month ago and it's completely free," he said.
TripBlazr is an interactive video mapping platform for your desktop computer or mobile device. The app organizes and maps pre-existing YouTube content.
TripBlazr just launched in Nashville, highlighting the top 100 places for tourists and locals alike.
"That includes shopping, dining, bars. Even things to see like Centennial Park or the Riverfront Park," he said.
Vogel said looking is just better.
"I guess our biggest competitors would be something like Yelp or Trip Adviser but they pretty much exclusively rely on still pictures and user reviews," he said.
In the future, users will be able to upload their own videos and of course, the TripBlazr creators hope one day soon their idea will spread worldwide. For more information click here.