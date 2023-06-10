Nashville Sounds jerseys will honor the victims of the Covenant school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, June 15, the Nashville Sounds baseball team will wear jerseys that are specially designed in honor of Nashville and the victims of the Covenant School shooting.

The jerseys are a deep navy blue, with five white lines along the front and the abbreviation "NASH" printed over the shape of a guitar pick.

The sleeve of the jerseys features a heart that says "Covenant Strong," with all the names of the Covenant shooting victims listed inside the heart.

The jerseys are available for auction online until June 22. All the proceeds from the auction will benefit VictimsFirst and the Covenant School shooting victim's families.