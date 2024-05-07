New NEA report detail teacher pay concerns across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee is sending a heartfelt thank you to educators across the state for Teacher's Appreciation Week, but his message comes as the National Education Association released a new report that shines a spotlight on huge concerns over teacher pay.

Less than a day ago the Governor took to social media to offer a warm thank you to educators and ensured them that work is being done to support them.

Last year around this time, Governor Bill Lee marked the signing of the Teacher Paycheck Protection Act, which was a bill that gives teachers the largest pay raise in state history.

It raised the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026, up from $35,000 in 2019.

Despite that new law, a new National Education Association reportshows that, for 2024, Tennessee falls at #44 in the nation for average teacher salary. The NEA says salaries continue to lag behind inflation over the past decade across the country.

Governor Lee says the state is strongly working to give educators the resources they need.

"Teaching is more than a career, it’s a calling. As we recognize and celebrate teachers across the state, we remain committed to equipping educators with key supports to prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond," said Governor Lee.

Despite the report, the Tennessee GOP says our educators could land in the top 10 highest paid states for teachers by 2026.