New newspaper forms in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — What goes on in your communities matters and having people keep tabs on it all, is crucial.

Down in Bedford County, one team wants to do that for their small towns, but they are starting from scratch.

This group of journalists have called the area home for quite some time. After a paper they worked for cut staff, they are determined to keep their community in the know, now under a new name.

The Bedford County post had its first issue back in August and continues to come out weekly.

"It's local, local, local," Staff Writer Mark McGee said.

Each of the journalists care about what's going on in their community.

"What is happening down the street from you is more likely going to effect you," Editor Zoe Watkins said.

They currently operate out of Tullahoma, but will soon open their new newsroom in the heart of Bedford County, Shelbyville.

"Being from the community and being able to spotlight the community and all the good and the bad that we do have to report is very very special," General Manager Diandra Womble said.

Finding the pulse of the community and telling its stories.