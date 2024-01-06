New owners talk about the return of The Country Boy in Leiper's Fork

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every community has that one special place that's the hub of good food and good conversation. Folks in Leiper's Fork nearby are celebrating the return of theirs.

"Do you guys wanna sit over here?" a server asked some returning customers walking into a restaurant. "Hi! Good to see you!"

"You're gonna do the double cheeseburger with American cheese," the server continued, knowing exactly what these familiar customers would order. "I'll have it out in just a minute!"

Between the conversation buzzing in the dining area and omlettes cooking in the kitchen, Friday morning looked like the realization of a dream of Cam Harrington and Johnny Weber.

"It's The Country Boy restaurant in Leiper's Fork," Cam smiled, gesturing to the restaurant behind him.

"I bought the building about six, seven months ago," Johnny added.

Cam and Johnny are business partners, owning several places including Zolo's Italian Restaurant in downtown Franklin. The Country Boy was always going to be a unique challenge.

"There's a lot more pressure on you," Johnny said. "There's a lot of eyes on you."

That's because the building and The Country Boy name date back to 1968 in Leiper's Fork. County historian Rick Warwick told NewsChannel 5 in those early days, the building was part The Country Boy, part a Wishy Washy, and a beauty shop downstairs.

Since then, The Country Boy has been open and closed several times, with the business last locking its doors in 2022. Now, Cam and Johnny have it cookin' again. The character of the place is key.

"We want it to be very country, just like your grandma's house," Johnny said.

"People want bacon and eggs when they come to The Country Boy," Cam added. "They want a good cup of coffee."

Johnny's dad greets people outside.

"Yeah, I keep the fire going on around here," he smiled, stoking the wood in a small fire pit.

Inside, the familiar kids wall is untouched, covered in writings of height marks and names and dates.

"My name from 2018!" a server said, pointing to her name. "Honestly, I don't think that I've grown at all!"

Whatever that special something is that historically defined The Country Boy, the morning crowd Friday said it returned with the reopening.

"I came here in the 70s when it was the original Country Boy," one customer said. "Johnny has got it back to the original as much as he could."

"It's felt like family to us ever since we got here," added another customer. "This is the community place where everybody goes, the first building you see when you pull into town."

Bringing a familiar name into a new era, Cam and Johnny are happy to hear these people say this;

"I'm just glad it's open again," a customer said.