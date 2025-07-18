New Percy Priest Elementary School holds ribbon cutting for new state-of-the-art facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's education system received an upgrade as the new Percy Priest Elementary School celebrated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The state-of-the-art facility, built on the grounds of the previous school, is designed to serve more than 730 students from Pre-K through 5th grade.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell joined the celebration alongside Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Erin O'Hara Block, MNPS Board Member for District 8.

Dr. Russell Young, principal of Percy Priest Elementary, who has been with the school for 5 years, will be entering his 6th year as he welcomes students into the new facility.

Parents and supporters Shannon Martin and Katie Agnew also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of the new school for the community.

Following the ceremony, families and attendees were given tours of the new building to explore the modern educational spaces.

Want to see inside Nashville's newest school building? Watch the video to take a virtual tour of the new Percy Priest Elementary School and hear from community members about what this investment means for Nashville's children. Have more information about the new facility? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.