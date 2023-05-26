New pressure on Gov. Bill Lee from some Republicans to cancel the August Special Session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just three months, lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Tennessee State Capitol for a special session on guns and public safety. But now, Governor Bill Lee is getting heat from members of his own party to cancel it all together.

The letter, penned by Freshman Rep. Bryan Richey (R-Maryville) originally featured four Republicans that signed on — including embattled Rep. Todd Warner of Chapel Hill, who was the target of an FBI raid in connection with former Speaker Glen Casada and his Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, Sen. Janice Bowling of Gallatin and freshman Rep. Ed Butler of Rickman.

However, the signatures shrunk down to just three when Rep. Butler claims his secretary added his name to the letter without his approval. It returned to four signatures when Rep. Chris Hurt of Halls added his name.

To NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan, what's more significant are the names you don't see.

"No offense to any of the representatives, I know they’re all good people, but they’re not in a leadership position to make you go 'well, maybe there’s a big change underfoot on the hill'," said Nolan.

Shortly after the letter was released, House Majority Leader William Lamberth and House Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison issued a joint statement saying they support Gov. Bill Lee's proposed special session, but stopped short of talking about what they hoped to specifically accomplish.

Nolan said while the letter may not be politically consequential, some political interest groups that are getting into the conversation very well could be.

"The Second Amendment is very popular. They don’t want to have anything that even remotely looks like it’s going to make a change to that," said Nolan.

Groups like the Tennessee Firearm Association have threatened primary supporters of the Governor's Red Flag law bill, and the State Freedom Caucus is applying social media pressure.

When the State Freedom Caucus President, Andy Roth, mentioned House Majority Leader William Lamberth on Twitter, Lamberth replied, "I've already voted against the only Red Flag bill that was proposed during our regular session and will not support one in the special session either."

"It’s pretty clear they don’t have the votes in the House, and probably not in the Senate either. It’s an uphill fight," said Nolan.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Lee still seemed resolved that a Red Flag law was Tennessee's best foot forward.

"I have an obligation and a responsibility to do what I think is the right thing for Tennesseeans," Lee said to a NewsChannel 5 question at a media event.

But Nolan said he may eventually have to reconsider.

"Maybe he'll come up with some sort of new and improved or revised bill."

Nolan said it's either that, or Governor Lee will have to seriously whip votes or work to get his own party in line.

"He’s got his work cut out for him if he can even get close to getting that," he said.

The Tennessee General Assembly is slated to return to the Capitol, August 21, 2023.