New program aims to increase diversity in nursing leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt School of Nursing and Vanderbilt University Medical Center developed a new career development program is focusing in on diversity.

"This program is designed for registered nurses, advanced practice nurses, nurse educators, case managers and nurse informaticists who want to develop a toolkit for future leadership roles. This unique leadership academy is taught by experienced faculty and nurses from diverse backgrounds and was specifically created to serve the needs of aspiring leaders who are committed to expanding and supporting diversity in nursing leadership," the website said.

The group plans on teaching things about leadership style, conflict management, and helping map out careers, according to their website.

On top of that, they'll talk about things like racism and discrimination and its influence on the path to leadership.

Daphny Peneza is a part of the upcoming program and talks about the importance of diversity in leadership.

"If diversity is not addressed in the workplace the team will not feel supported and that will involve really issues with recruitment rate, issues with retention rate, and most of all engagement and recognition of the team," Peneza said.

This is the first time the program is happening and it runs from July 17 through July 19.