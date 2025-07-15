New program looks to help cut costs on energy bills for elderly homeowners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're at the point of summer where opening your electric bill can be scary. But we're always looking for ways to save you some money!

Nashville Electric Service has a new program called Insulation for Impact.

Good insulation keeps the cool air in during the summer months, and your heat from escaping during the winter.

NES is looking 80 homeowners in need of insulation, and they will install it for free.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp went down to NES Headquarters in downtown Nashville today, where she talked to NES Sustainability Manager Kathryn Pohlman about who qualifies for the program.

"We're looking for seniors that are NES customers. They are need to be in a single family dwelling, so a stand alone home, and we also have some income eligibility requirements."

Homeowners and renters can apply. That deadline is July 31.

You can do that online here or in-person the next three Wednesdays from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at NES on Church Street.

