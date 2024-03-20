New project-based voucher housing opening up March 26, apply for rental assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is opening two new project-based voucher locations and will accept online applications beginning March 26 at noon. It is open until April 1 at 3:00 p.m.

What is project-based voucher housing?

This means if you are in a low-and-moderate income household, you will receive help with your monthly rent! The only requirement is that the PBV location is already picked ahead of time:



Shelby House: 402 Shelby Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one- and two-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 48 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024. Chestnut Hill: 101 Factory St., Nashville, TN 37210 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one, two and three-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 51 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.

The applications take less than five minutes to complete, according to MDHA, and they are not first-come first-serve, so anyone who applies has the chance to be placed near the top of the waiting list.

Once open, you can apply 24 hours a day at the link online — it's a large yellow banner at the top of the website.

Within 30 days of applying, you will get a confirmation email saying whether or not it has been accepted and then you are officially on the waiting list or rejected.

There are a few location requirements for applicants, according to the MDHA:

If you need computer access to apply, the Nashville Public Library branches all have computers and wifi. There are also MDHA staff at the MDHA Rental Assistance Office located at 302 Foster St., Nashville, TN 37207, from noon until 3 p.m. Wednesday March 27, as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 who will give access to a computer.

There is a lottery conducted by MDHA to see who is where on the waiting list initially. There will only be 500 applications placed on each PBV waiting list.

If you have questions, you can look at the frequently asked questions page.