New Putnam County park hopes to bring healing to tornado survivors.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In March 2020, 19 people were killed and 87 others were injured when tornadoes hit Putnam County.

Two years later in March 2022, survivors will gather in the heart of the hardest hit area where a new park has been created.

Hope Park's dedication is happening Sunday March 27 at 2 p.m. It's located on McBroon Chapel Road on top of three former lots where homes were totally destroyed. One of those lots had a family of three inside that all lost their lives that night.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said this is an important step for the community and the healing process. He hopes that this will be a space where families for generations can come and reflect.

After two years of recovery, more than 70 percent of homes have been rebuilt that were destroyed and most have been repaired if they were damaged. Porter is thankful for everyone in and outside of the county that helped the community recover and build this park.

"To see the community and thousands we have living here come together to help one another. We had such an outpouring of generosity with folks donating their time and money."