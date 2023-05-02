New renderings show changes for Second Avenue following Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes are coming to 2nd Avenue nearly two and half years after the Christmas Day bombing.

New renderings give a better look of some of what is in store as rebuilding gets underway.

Changes will start in the areas between Church and Union, not in the main area of the blast. The initial site work is officially underway.

The construction on the north block is going to take about a year. There will be some traffic changes, but people can still access everything on Second Ave. Things to expect are new trees, special streetlights that are better for light pollution and more.

The big thing seems to be more room for people, for things like outdoor dining and keeping the historic charm of second. Construction on the area will start in about a month.

The renderings for the main area of the blast are going to be done later on this year.

The funding for most of what has happened on 2nd Ave. is coming from Metro Government's capital spending plan.