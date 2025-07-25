New report highlights gap between what families pay for childcare and actual cost of quality care in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early childhood educators in Nashville are working to make childcare more affordable for families while also addressing the need for better teacher pay.

The Nashville Early Education Coalition recently analyzed financial data from 12 childcare centers that serve low-income families.

Their findings revealed a clear gap between what parents are paying and the actual cost of providing quality care.

"What parents are paying is not what the actual cost to care for children is," said Alyssa Garnett-Arno, executive director of Saint Mary Villa Childhood Development Center and a member of the coalition's advisory council.

Unlike K through 12 public schools that receive state, local, and federal funding, education for children from birth to 3 isn't funded on the same scale.

On Friday, Garnett-Arno and her entire staff took part in a training session designed to help early educators improve their skills and better support the children and families they serve.

"They are teaching them how to sit at a table appropriately. How to line up, how to hold a pencil correctly, so they can start [developing] writing skills," Garnett-Arno said.

Between 2022 and 2024, the 12 centers, collectively, received $5.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding. The coalition analyzed the impact of this investment.

"Those funds went a long way. It allowed these educators to receive better pay, better benefits for employers to support them as employees and educators," said Melanie, a coalition representative.

Those who teach young children in Nashville, on average, earn far less than what's needed to cover the cost of living, pushing many out of the profession. For example, a teacher raising their own preschooler needs about $32 an hour just to get by, according to the ALICE Income Status Tool. However, even teachers with a master's degree typically make under $21 an hour.

NewsChannel 5 Graphics Department *ALICE Survival Hourly Wage as of June 2025 for one adult and one preschooler in Davidson County

"Without enough educators who can afford to be in this field than you don't end up with enough spaces," Melanie said.

Teachers say this industry is worth the investment as it gives children a strong start and allows parents to remain in the workforce.

"I don't think it's just early childcare providers that have to have the solution," Garnett-Arno said.

Have you struggled with childcare costs or struggled to continue working in early education? Share your experience with me. Your story could help shape our future coverage on this critical issue. Email me at hannah.mcdonald@NewsChannel5.com.

