New rule mandates refunds for flyers enduring long flight delays, lost baggage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With cancellations, delays and lost bags, horror stories inside any airport is nothing new.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said they are making moves to relieve that headache by making sure you get paid for any major inconvenience.

The announcement Wednesday indicated they are mandating a new rule that requires all airlines to give automatic refunds when there's a major delay, shift or cancellation.

"I've been stuck overnight. I've seen delays where I'm stuck in the airport for over six hours," said Munyette Moore. "[This news] is so exciting. That's so rewarding to actually feel protected when you travel."

This is only applicable if you're delayed over three hours in the states, and over six hours internationally.

You can also get a refund for a bag missing for over 12 hours, an unexpected flight connection or a service you paid for — like WiFi, that was not provided.

Prior to this, airlines could decide for themselves if and when you got one.

"They only gave me a $5 food voucher that couldn't work on the plane," said Kiara Spangler, another flyer. "[The rule makes] a big difference because then people can pick a different airline, get somewhere faster..."

The U.S. Department of Transportation says a significant chunk of their complaints have to do with refund requests.

In fact, peak pandemic in 2020, nearly 90% of received complaints had to do with refunds.