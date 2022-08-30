New rules implemented for those attending Montgomery County high school football games

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is introducing new rules for those attending high school football games.

This comes after shots were fired at a West Creek High School football game on August 19.

These rules include a new bag policy, adult supervision policy and increased law enforcement at every athletic event.

CMCSS strongly encourages spectators to not bring in any bags. If you are to bring in a bag, these are the requirements:

One (1) clear tote bag (plastic, vinyl, or PVC) per person is permitted.

Clear totes should not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12,” and schools have the discretion to prohibit any oversized clear tote bags.

One (1) one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) per person is permitted.

Clear bags cannot be tinted or have large graphics that obstruct visibility.

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bag

All bags are subject to be searched.

include, but are not limited to: purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and computer bags. Exceptions: students participating in the event (athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, etc.), officials/referees, and CMCSS employees or employees from visiting out-of-district schools may bring bags that are necessary for the event. Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are permitted.

An adult supervision policy is also in place. Those who are middle-school age or younger must be accompanied by an adult. High school-age students may attend the game without an adult.

They will also continue to enforce a no re-entry policy in all of their athletic venues unless there are extenuating circumstances approved by school officials.

Additional officers will be at every athletic event, in the venue, and around the campus. Depending on multiple factors, including venue capacity, availability of law enforcement and anything deemed a safety or security risk, capacities can be limited and ticket sales restricted.

CMCSS says anyone who violates these rules will be removed from the event and/or banned from attending events.