New song and video to benefit people living with Parkinson's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has gotten to see the world and live out so many huge ambitions. She's just taken part in one of her most meaningful moments. It's a story with an unbreakable spirit, a gym, a stage, and a famous face you're likely to know.

Taking a class where she'd be working on her stance and sparring isn't where Lori Payne expected to find herself. Here's the thing about Lori.

"I don't sit still for very long," she said, speaking after a boxing class.

Lori is drawn to adventure. That only makes sense for someone who works as a flight attendant. It's an active life always packing up, heading out, taking on a new journey.

"Tokyo. Athens. Paris. London. Madrid. I love the people!" Lori said. "It's wonderful."

In all the journeys Lori's taken, not all of them have been easy.

"I started feeling a tremor on my left side six-and-a-half years ago," she said. "I had a family member who had Parkinson's. I had noticed some symptoms that were kinda like mine. I went to the Vanderbilt Movement Disorders clinic, and I was diagnosed with it there. It was hard news to get, but I'm a fighter, always have been."

The program Lori takes part in is Rock Steady Boxing Music City. It uses intense exercise to slow the progression of Parkinson's.

"If I can help it, I'm not going to shut the door in my room," Lori said. "I'm going to be up and about. The hope here was huge. It was exactly what I needed."

Now comes a new journey.

On stage, at 3rd & Lindsley one night was singer-songwriter Rich Gootee. He is also living with Parkinson's. The event was a benefit concert for the Call on the Fighter Foundation non-profit. Rich has just written a new song, You Are Not Alone. The video was being debuted as part of the show. In addition to a choir of people living with Parkinson's, the video featured someone truly drawn to adventure, Lori. Being in a music video, now that's a pretty great adventure.

Rock icon Peter Frampton joined on stage at 3rd & Lindsley as Rich led the crowd in one more chorus of a song now part of Lori's life of journeys.

"God made me this way, and it's all been him," she said.

For more on the Call on the Fighter Foundation and Bridges for Parkinson's organization, visit here.