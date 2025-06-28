New study shows appendix cancer on the rise in young adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new study shows a jump in appendix cancer in young adults.

If you're a Generation X-er or a Millennial, local experts like Dr. Andreana Holowatyj say you may have a higher chance of getting appendiceal cancer.

"What we found is — compared to their parents or those born in the 1940s — Gen X-ers and older Millenials were about 3 to 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with appendix cancer," explained Holowatyj, an oncology and hemotology assistant professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the lead author of the study.

Holowatyj has worked largely on colorectal and appendiceal research. She says we've known for a decade that colorectal cancer is rising among young people, but the research on appendix cancer is new.

"Most people have never heard that you could get cancer in your appendix, and it is rare. We see about 3,000 new cases diagnosed every year," she said.

Even though it's rare, she says more research into and attention to this disease are critically important. That would not only help current and future patients but also provide context to a growing trend.

While getting cancer could be attributed to many things — like genetics, environmental factors, or lifestyle choices — Dr. Holowatyj adds she also wants to study microplastics, antibiotic use and other factors that might be at play.

"One of the things we want to look at is what's different now for those born in the 1980s and early 1990s versus those born in 1965," she said.

Some symptoms of appendiceal cancer are abdominal pain, back pain, and bloating, especially if they stick around for a long time.

If you think you're experiencing long-term symptoms like this, it's best to talk to your doctor.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.