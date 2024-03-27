New tech from the Franklin Fire Department alerts drivers to emergency vehicles

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Fire Department has invested in new technology, and they're hoping it will improve response times and alert drivers to emergencies quickly.

“Even at 10 miles an hour a car going by, you can feel that. The more space you can create for us, the safer it is for responders and us personally,” Franklin Fire Department Fire Analyst, Daniel Donegan, said.

The Fire Department installed what's officially called the HAAS Alerting System. The system became operational on selected frontline apparatus last week.

It warns drivers that The Franklin Fire Department is approaching with emergency vehicles, or if drivers are approaching an emergency scene.

Donegan said as soon as crews turn on their emergency lights, the system gets activated, and it sends the alert to drivers in the area if they’re using a navigation app.

“Once we have stopped for 60 seconds, the system will switch over to say on scene and so it changes that message to emergency vehicle stopped ahead,” Donegan said.

The department has noticed newer cars are well insulated and drivers can’t hear their sirens, and also there’s a lot of distracted driving.

Donegan believes the new system will make the city safer by reducing the risk of collisions and improving response times.

“Hopefully it’s going to help create a safer public atmosphere for our citizens and visitors of the city,” he said.

The department’s new alert system is compatible with navigation apps including Waze, Apple Maps, and vehicles that have the Emergency Vehicle Alert System feature — cars such as 2018 and newer models of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge.

According to HAAS, its system has been installed on nearly 3,600 fleets nationwide across public safety, work zones, and roadside response fleets. Fire departments using the system range from the FDNY to smaller, rural volunteer departments.