New Tennessee bill aims to cut back smoking, vaping in venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill focused on tackling smoking and vaping in some venues is set to be discussed by the House Health Committee Wednesday.

"We're looking out for the musicians and the others that are being affected by this, so I think it's a good place to start." Rep. Michele Carringer said.

The bill specifically focuses on spots that are age-restricted. An example is a bar that is always 21 and up. If made into law, it would let municipalities create their own restrictions when it comes to smoking and vaping in these venues.

The sponsor is working with musicians that find it difficult performing in places with smoking and vaping. It was being brought about by Musicians For A Smoke-Free Tennessee.

"I think it's like 5.8% of our GDP is essentially tourism and hospitality, and a lot of those people who work in that are exposed to second-hand smoke as well, so it's not just musicians who would be impacted by this," Rep. Bryan Terry said.

Opponents of the bill are concerned about there being different rules to keep track of in different counties.