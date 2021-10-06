New Tennessee license plate design revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's next license design has officially been unveiled.

The next standard license plate was chosen after a statewide poll between four different designs. More than 300,000 people voted, and the winning design received 42% of the votes.

A Tennessee statute says the plate must be redesigned every eight years, so long as the funds are approved in the annual budget. The words "Tennessee," "Volunteer State," and "TNvacation.com" are required to be on the design. Per the statute, Tennesseans have the option to add "In God We Trust" on the plate as well.

This new design will become available in January 2022. It will replace the current plate that launched in 2006, with modifications made in 2011, 2016 and 2017.