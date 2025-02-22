New Titans Stadium expected to drive economic growth for Nashville business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans' new stadium is on track to be completed by the spring of 2027, according to officials.

The stadium’s development is expected to generate billions of dollars for the economy, which business owners view as good news.

One of the biggest differences between the old stadium and the new stadium is the fact it will be a covered stadium, so it will be great on frigid days.

"The time frame of December to March is slow in the hospitality business, and so anything that would promote events on a year-round basis, like he was talking about, is only good for Nashville,” Mission Real Estate Chairman Tom Smith said.

According to Smith, the new Titans stadium could help offset these seasonal losses by hosting events year-round.

"Nashville tourism is good for our company and good for our business,” Smith said.

Smith was among several business leaders invited to Trevecca Nazarene University, where Tennessee Titans COO and Senior Vice President Dan Werly spoke about the economic impact of the new stadium.

"I’ve personally spoken with the NFL, all the major college sports, WWE, WrestleMania — all of them. They are all very excited about Nashville,” Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Tennessee Titans Dan Werly explained.

Werly explained that the stadium’s development is already generating billions and will continue to do so.

"Just the construction and stadium alone generate several billion dollars in economic impact and tens of thousands of new jobs in the community,” Werly said.

"I believe it’s going to be a tremendous experience,” Smith said.

Beyond the business impact, the Titans are committed to investing in the community, so the new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot community center, which will be open rent-free for community programs year-round.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.co