Gov. Bill Lee wants $500 million in bonds approved for new, enclosed Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 has learned that Governor Bill Lee wants state legislature to approve $500 million in bonds toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium as part of his amended budget.

If the financial commitment is accepted, the Titans would have to agree to stipulations. According to an anonymous source close to the deal, the money could only go to a new enclosed stadium — not a new open-air one, nor a renovated original.

This news comes after the Titans revealed that their original renovations plans nearly doubled in cost and they needed to seek sources for assistance.

Then, taxpayers became worried that stadium payments would fall on them, but Mayor Cooper said that the Titans would be responsible for their own costs.

While Lee's $500 million offer would be a significant assistance, it is still not nearly the $2 billion estimated to be needed for construction of a new stadium.

The state funds would also be contingent on the city and the Titans agreeing to a financing package that would place the new, covered stadium at the center of broader redevelopment around it.

Whether the stadium will accept the terms of this plan is not yet certain.

Amendments are expected to be presented to lawmakers on Tuesday.