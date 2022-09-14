New University of Kentucky initiative hopes to help students with financial literacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVF) — A new initiative at the University of Kentucky is aiming to help students with financial literacy.

"Through this initiative, all UK students (undergraduate, graduate and professional students) will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of financial wellness, practice financial investing and receive monetary rewards for institution-identified healthy behaviors," the university's website said.

This is in partnership with Fidelity Investments. Students can earn money for doing things like going to the gym, the career counseling center and taking a financial education course. It will be available to all students by the fall of 2023.

"In year one, the university will invest approximately $1 million in this initiative through private and philanthropic support. We believe this idea will garner a great deal of interest from donors, who know the importance of investing and saving as part of the trajectory of our students in leading lives of meaning and purpose," the university said on their website.

The University of Kentucky is the first school in the country to do something like this.