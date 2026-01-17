New upscale gym in Germantown set for grand opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Welcome to Legacy Fitness, a 13,000 sq. foot workout palace that's unlike any gym you've ever seen.

These clubs have been popular in South Florida since the 2000s, and this Saturday is the grand opening in Music City.

"We opened in 2007 — we're on the 8th location, so just coming and branching out of South Florida, bringing it to Nashville, is very much an accomplishment," said general manager Von McGill.

The new facility will feature workout classes, an open gym, state-of-the-art recovery areas — like a sauna and cold tub — and more, much like your local coffee shop. There's plenty of room to hang out and get some work done either before or after your workout, all in an attempt to build a sense of community among its members.

"If you work from home, don't want to be home, want a change of scenery, we're here for that. We want you to grab a smoothie, grab something to eat after your workout — come and relax, this is what we're here for," said McGill. "We want you to feel at home."

The new gym did a soft launch back in October, but the folks at Legacy Fitness tell us that Saturday's grand opening promises to be epic.

"We have massage therapists, physical therapists, Red Bull, premium water to hydrate...we're just here to have fun — we have a band, we have a DJ...it's going to be a great environment," says McGill.

You can find the new Legacy Fitness location at 1406 Adams Street, Nashville, TN. The grand opening is set for 3 p.m. on January 17, and it will be open to the public.

