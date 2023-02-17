New US military policy grants service members up to 3 weeks leave to travel for an abortion

(WTVF) — The Department of Defense released new policies on abortion for people serving in the military.

The main headline is the military will grant up to three weeks of administrative absence for service members to get an abortion.

"Service members may be granted an administrative absence to access, or to accompany a dual-military spouse or a dependent to access, non-covered reproductive health care," the DOD said.

The policy said military members can access lawful abortions regardless of where they are stationed. Meaning they can travel to get one, which is something a service member would have to do if they were stationed in Tennessee or Kentucky.

"Travel and transportation allowances may be authorized for Service members and dependents to travel to access non-covered reproductive health care. Travel and transportation allowances may be authorized when access to non-covered reproductive health care services is not available within the local area of the member’s permanent duty station, temporary duty location, or the last location the dependent was transported on Government orders. The non-covered reproductive health care is at the Service member’s expense," the DOD said.

They will not have to be charged leave or lose pay. This all goes into effect on March 18.