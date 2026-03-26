New VA clinic coming to Clarksville to meet growing veteran demand

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new VA clinic in Clarksville, set to open by 2030, aims to address the rapidly growing veteran population in Montgomery County.

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System serves 28,000 veterans in Montgomery County — its fastest growing county in the state, thanks to Fort Campbell. Even so, much of its health care is centered in Nashville.

"At one time I was making like 8, 10 trips a year [to Nashville] and now I'm down to 4," laughed David Ross, a Vietnam and Desert Shield Veteran, explaining how he also has to factor traffic into his trips. "And you go, oh my God, I'll be late for my appointment. You know, so there's a lot of stress involved traveling from Clarksville to Nashville."

While an existing VA clinic sits on Weatherly Drive, one of four in the county, it's not ready for the major influx of vets who need care.

"By 2035, we'll have 41% expected enrollees into our VA area attachment," explained TN Valley Healthcare System interim medical director Kerri Baxter.

A new VA clinic, to be built off of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and the I-24 exit, may be the solution. It's planned to be over 250,000 square feet, six times as big as the existing clinic.

"We realize they want care closer to come. They want to not have to drive up through 24 to get to the Nashville main campus to do specialty appointments," said Baxter.

Set to open by 2030, the clinic will provide primary care, mental health services, and specialty care.

"Hopefully I'm alive when it happens," laughed Ross. "But it will be a great relief, not only for the veterans but for the families that have to transport them."

While this project is being built, the VA also plans to open a new multi-specialty clinic in Clarksville to meet current demand. That will be open this summer.

By 2030, the VA TN Valley Healthcare System will open three new clinics in the state, funded by the 2022 PACT Act — in Nashville, Cookeville and Clarksville.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.