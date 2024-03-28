New video shows the moment a protest at Vanderbilt turned hostile; 16 students suspended and 4 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twenty students at Vanderbilt University have either been arrested or suspended after protests at the school turned hostile. There's now there's a new video that captures some of the intense moments.

Sixteen students were suspended from the school and 4 were arrested as Pro-Palestinian students were protesting the war in Gaza. Officials say students began to forcibly enter one of the buildings on campus.

The protest was Tuesday morning inside Kirkland Hall, which is one of the administration buildings. According to the University, students physically assaulted a campus officer to get inside and then continued to push staff members.

A group called "Students for Justice in Palestine" were protesting the war in Gaza and decisions made by the University. It lasted 22 hours, and many students taking part in a sit-in overnight. Many students refused to leave the building.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt told News Channel 5 they welcome protests, but they emphasize that they have to stay peaceful. They say the protesters jeopardized safety on campus and violated their policy.

Three students were charged with assault and accused of pushing the officer. The fourth student is charged with vandalism for breaking a window. We'll keep you updated as this develops.