New Year's Resolutions from a kid's perspective

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is the beginning of a new year, meaning more and more of us are planning on things we want to achieve, change and strive for in 2024.

You see these goals all over social media and hear them from people in your day to day life. But who says you have to be an adult to have a resolution?

News Channel 5 went to NIA House Montessori to hear from a few kids on their big plans for this year.

Watch the video above to hear the kid's answers.