New 'Your Voice' series brings your community concerns to the forefront, up first Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is changing rapidly, welcoming thousands of new residents with different backgrounds and experiences who have their own stories and concerns to share.

Money is tight for many residents. Groceries cost more and taxes are changing. That's why we're launching a new series called "Your Voice" that highlights the concerns you have in your community and topics that are important to you.

We're committed to telling the bigger story of what's happening around you and helping get you the answers you deserve.

Issues come in all shapes and sizes - whether you're in the heart of downtown Nashville or smaller places like Charlotte, McMinnville, and Alexandria. We know those issues won't look the same across communities.

That's why we want to talk directly to you about your concerns, no matter what they are - the good things and the challenges - and try to do something about them.

One of our stops in this series is to Ember's Tavern and Grill in Maury County - where folks from Columbia and Spring Hill drop in to enjoy great conversation, friends, delicious food, and maybe a few games of pool.

We found the bar at Ember's gets pretty full for lunch - it's a popular spot for employees from the nearby GM plant to enjoy a bite to eat after a long shift.

It's just one of the places we're visiting to connect with and hear from YOU - our viewers... shift workers, teachers, stay-at-home parents, even small business owners.

"Daily we have new people come in the store and that's really been helpful for us," said one local business owner.

"The fact that my home is valued more and appreciated more than my 401K is unreal," said another resident.

No matter what the issue, we want to hear it all.

If you have an idea for where our team should go or if you want to share a concern of your own, reach out to us at YourVoice@NewsChannel5.com.

We're here to listen and dig into what matters to you. We can't wait to hear from you! It's your voice, and we're listening.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you want to share Your Voice? Email us at yourvoice@newschannel5.com