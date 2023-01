JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A newborn baby was found alive in a dumpster in Jackson on Thursday.

Jackson Police say the baby boy was found in the dumpster at 33 Carver Street at around 3:30 a.m. and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers 731-424-8477