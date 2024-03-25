Newly released 911 call details the moment Riley Strain's body was found in the Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the morning of Friday, March 22, the body of missing college student Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River.

This was approximately eight miles from downtown Nashville where he was last seen on surveillance video after being asked to leave Luke's 32 Bridge bar.

On Monday, March 25, the 911 call reporting his body being found was released. That can be listened to in the video player below.

During the call, a man who says he works on the river said that he found a body face down in the river. He details that the body is wearing a black shirt, and that he believes it to be Riley.

Who is Riley Strain and when was he last seen? Riley Strain, 22, is a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8. He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway. Surveillance video and body-cam footage was released detailing the night, as well as a statement from Luke Bryan's bar, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters. New video, 911 call give more details into Riley Strain's disappearance Riley bodycam RELATED: Luke Bryan's bar claims they only served Riley Strain one drink Here's a timeline of events that led up to his disappearance. WTVF What evidence was found? On March 17, Metro Police said Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Riley themselves. Riley Strain's parents say thank you. A day later, Riley's bank card is found. Riley's body was found in the Cumberland River in the Nations area 14 days after he went missing. We've created a map diagram to show the distance from where Riley went missing to where he was located. WTVF