Newly resigned Rutherford County Schools counselor charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools sent an email to parents Tuesday of Siegel Middle School, informing them that their newly resigned school counselor was charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Daniel Gregory was charged after he allegedly sent child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. No Siegel Middle School students were involved, RCS told parents. TBI authorities said that agents later learned Gregory was the owner of the account.

Because he lives in Coffee County, Gregory is currently in the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.