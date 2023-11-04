Newlyweds share meaning behind Waffle House wedding reception

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Where you choose to get married, or where to host a wedding reception, can be big decisions for an engaged couple.

For newlyweds Mary Cate and Eli Holbrook, their intimate wedding in Carthage ended at a place you may not expect.

Day of, Mary Cate surprised her new husband with a reception at his favorite breakfast stop in Lebanon — the Waffle House.

"I did not see that coming," said Eli.

"It was my mom's idea," laughed Mary Cate.

"She jokingly was like, 'what if we did it at Waffle House?' You know, picking at me, because I'm just not a Waffle House girl for a reception!"

Not only was it a long-running joke between the two, but it's a place of memories and tradition for Eli, who celebrated Christmas, milestones, and other special moments there over the years, like returning home from service with the Marine Corps.

"Every time I came home from Japan, my family would take me to Waffle House. We'd eat dinner there for our first meal back together," Eli explained.

So naturally, when Mary Cate came into the picture, she knew it would be the perfect place to wrap up the best day of their lives.

"It was almost like walking into your living room, but like in the best kind of way," she said.

