Gallery: A snowy end to your week! Here's a look across Middle Tennessee

Snow is falling around Middle Tennessee! Be sure to send in your pics to my5@newschannel5.com.

thumbnail_1000004427.jpg Hillsboro, TNPhoto by: Jenene Baker
 thumbnail_IMG_2436.jpg Lewisburg, TNPhoto by: Kayla Tanner
 thumbnail_IMG_0085.jpg Prospect, TNPhoto by: Laura Fox 20250110_071254.jpg Murfreesboro, TNPhoto by: Kim Alsup 1000003167.jpg Dickson, TNPhoto by: Dana Sanchez thumbnail_image0.jpg Manchester, TNPhoto by: Kathy Payne thumbnail_IMG_9707.jpg Camden, TNPhoto by: Geneva Reed IMG_6874.jpg Winchester, TNPhoto by: Jillian Crabtree thumbnail_IMG_5544.jpg HampshirePhoto by: Dean Priest 1000001972.jpg ShelbyvillePhoto by: Rebecca Byrd

